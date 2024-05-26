5 BTS' best collaborations of all time you would love to add to K-pop playlist

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM BTS

BTS, the Korean boy band has taken the world by storm over the years. The global sensation BTS is renowned not only for its captivating songs and flawless dance moves but also for holding a special place in the hearts of ARMYs. Here are the best collaborations of all time that you would love to listen it on loop.

1. BTS (Mic Drop- Steve Aoki)

Mic Drop by Steve Aoki is a savage song targeting the haters who always trolled them. Steve Aoki is an American DJ and music producer who is designated as the highest-grossing electronic dance artist in North American tours.

2. BTS (My Universe- Coldplay)

My Universe is the single track from the album Music of The Spheres. Coldplay is a British rock band which consists of consisting of vocalist and pianist Chris Martin, lead guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer and percussionist Will Champion, and manager Phil Harvey.

3. BTS (Boy With Luv- Halsey)

In Boy With Luv, Halsey's part is the chorus of the second verse which she sang with Jungkook and Jimin. Halsey is an American singer, songwriter and actress.

4. BTS (Savage Love- Jason Derulo)

Savage Love was built off of a sample of "Laxed (Siren Beat)". Jason Derulo is a popular American singer and songwriter.

5. BTS (Waste It On Me- Steve Aoki)

This is one more popular song from the list of popular collaborator Steve Aoki. Waste It on Me is sung by RM, Jungkook, and Jimin. There are times when you think you hear V too.

