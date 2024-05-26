'3 Singers in one frame', pictures of Sunidhi Chauhan, Neeti and Shreya Ghoshal break the internet

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sunidhi Chauhan Neeti and Shreya Ghoshal in one frame

Shreya Ghoshal is one of the finest singers in our country. Over the years, she has garnered unparalleled fame with her art. Her contributions to the Indian music industry are beyond measure. Every age group loves her songs and connect directly to the heart. She has been bestowed with several honours owing to her magical voice. Recently, she celebrated her son Devyaan's birthday and the pictures from the party are now going viral for a certain reason.

In the pictures, the queen melodies Neeti Mohan, Shreya Ghoshal and Sunidhi Chauhan are seen together in one frame. Neeti Mohan took to Instagram and shared a bunch of fun pictures and wrote in the caption, "Happy 3rd birthday Dearest Devyaan May life forever be a celebration as parents for @shreyaghoshal @shiladitya Grandparents Mama and Mami watching cutie Devyaan grow up. Love you @sunidhichauhan5 and Tegh can’t get over his dimple. What a fun memorable evening sharing about bachchas, food, mood and tantrums."

Shreya Ghoshal responded to the picture in the comment section, "What a frame". Excited fans too flooded the comment section. One user wrote, "The whole music industry". Another user wrote, "Three legends". "What a musical birthday it would have been!", wrote the third user.

Shreya and entrepreneur Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya married in 2015 in a hush-hush wedding ceremony. The two were childhood friends and fell in love with each other. On February 5, 2015, the duo tied the knot after dating each other for a long time. They welcomed their baby boy in 2021.

For the unversed, Shreya Ghoshal was last seen in the singing reality show Indian Idol 14 alongside Kumar Sanu and Vishal Dadlani. Sunidhi Chauhan is making the world crazy with her recent concert performances. Neeti Mohan was last seen in the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa in 2023.

