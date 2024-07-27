Deadpool and Wolverine Box Office: Marvel film gets a headstart in India, collects THIS much on Day 1

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Official poster of Deadpool and Wolverine

Deadpool and Wolverine Box Office Report: Marvel's much-awaited release of 2024 premiered on July 26 worldwide. Starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the titular roles, Deadpool and Wolverine gets a headstart at the Indian box office. As per trade tracker Sacnilk, the superhero film minted Rs 21.5 crore nett in India, with a major contribution coming from the English version. Apart from English, the Hindi dub collected Rs 7.5 crore while its Telugu and Tamil version earned Rs 1.2 crore and Rs 1.1 crore respectively.

On the occupancy front, Deadpool and Wolverine witnessed a decent occupancy on its opening day. On Friday, the film had an overall 33.32 per cent occupancy for its English version, with a major contribution coming from the night shows.

About the film

Deadpool and Wolverine is an American superhero film based on Marvel Comics featuring the characters Deadpool and Wolverine, produced by Marvel Studios, Maximum Effort, and 21 Laps Entertainment and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. It is a sequel to Deadpool (2016) and Deadpool 2 (2018). The film is directed by Shawn Levy.

Movie Review

India TV's Rahul Pratyush in his review for the film, he wrote, ''Deadpool and Wolverine is a chaotic, entertaining spectacle that will leave fans of the characters satisfied. While it doesn't reinvent the superhero genre, it delivers on its promise of non-stop action, humour, and heart. The film's biggest strength lies in the dynamic between Deadpool and Wolverine, a pairing that generates endless possibilities for comedic and dramatic moments.

Deadpool and Wolverine is a fun, entertaining movie that fully embraces its own absurdity. It's a guilty pleasure that caters to fans with plenty of fan service. Whether you're a devoted fan or just a casual viewer, you'll find something enjoyable in this thrilling and over-the-top adventure.

