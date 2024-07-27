Kamala Harris officially declares her candidature for US presidential polls: 'Will work hard to...'

Follow us on Image Source : X/KAMALA HARRIS US Vice President Kamala Harris

US Vice President Kamala Harris officially declared her candidature for the presidential elections slated later this year as she signed the forms on Friday (July 26). She vowed to work hard “to earn every vote” while also exuding confidence that she will win the November 5 polls. She is up against former president and Republican candidate Donald Trump who has also thrown his hat into the ring for the third time.

Harris took to X to announce her candidature and wrote, “Today, I signed the forms officially declaring my candidacy for President of the United States. I will work hard to earn every vote. And in November, our people-powered campaign will win”.

Her candidature came after US President Joe Biden announced to withdraw from the race amid tremendous pressure from fellow Democrats to do so. He endorsed Harris as his successor who also gained endorsement from former president Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama in the race to the White House.

