Shah Rukh Khan arrives with Gauri and Suhana to console Farah Khan, pay last respects to her mother

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI SRK with family meets Farah Khan at her residence

Shah Rukh Khan along with his wife Gauri and daughter Suhana reached Farah Khan's residence hours after the filmmaker's mother Menaka Irani, died on Friday. After meeting the bereaved family, SRK, Gauri and Suhana came downstairs with Farah as they made their exit. In the visual captured by paps, Farah can be seen hugging SRK and Suhana. Farah and Sajid's mom died on July 26. She was 79.

The heartbreaking news came a few days after Farah revealed in an Instagram post that her mother had undergone 'multiple surgeries'. "This last month has been a revelation on how much i lov my mom Menka... she s been the strongest, bravest person iv ever seen.. sense of humour intact even after multiple surgeries. Happy birthday mom! Today's a good day to come back home can't wait for you to get strong enough to start fighting with me again... I love you," Farah wrote this on her mother's birthday recently.

Apart from SRK and family, several celebrities, including Rani Mukerji, Shilpa Shetty, Bhushan Kumar, and MC Stan, among others, visited Farah's house to mourn the demise of her mother.

Shah Rukh and Farah have been the closest of friends for years. The actor have worked with the filmmaker on several projects including her directorial debut Main Hoon Na. Out of her four directorial flicks, SRK has played the lead in three of them. Their last film together was Happy New Year in 2014. The film also features Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Boman Irani and Sonu Sood.

