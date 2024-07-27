Saturday, July 27, 2024
     
  Paris Olympics 2024 Day 1 Live Updates: Shooters aim at first medal, men's hockey team to face New Zealand
Elavenil Valarivan, Sandeep Singh, Ramita and Arjun Babuta will be in action in the 10m air rifle mixed team event on day one and will have a chance to open India's account. Meanwhile, the Indian men's hockey team will take on New Zealand in a Group B fixture to kick-start their campaign in Paris.

Written By : Kumar Rupesh Edited By : Sumeet Kavthale, Varun Malik
New Delhi
Updated on: July 27, 2024 10:29 IST
Elavenil Valarivan.
Image Source : PTI Elavenil Valarivan.

All eyes will be on Elavenil Valarivan, Sandeep Singh, Ramita and Arjun Babuta as they will be in action in the 10m air rifle mixed team event on day one of the Paris Olympics. The event will feature the qualification round and it will be followed by the medal rounds.

In addition to that, the Indian men's hockey team, currently ranked No. seven in the world, will also be in action on Saturday. The men's team will compete against New Zealand in a Group B fixture.

To get access to exclusive player interviews and to keep a tab on the latest happenings in Paris, stay tuned to our YouTube channel

  • Jul 27, 2024 10:00 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Day 1: Badminton

    1. Lakshya Sen will be up against Guatemala's Kevin Cordon in a men's singles group-stage match
    2. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will take on Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar of France in a men's doubles group-stage match

     

  • Jul 27, 2024 9:45 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Day 1: Tennis

    N Sriram Balaji and Rohan Bopanna will be in action against France's Fabien Reboul and Edouard Roger-Vasselin in men's doubles first round

  • Jul 27, 2024 9:43 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Day 1: Rowing

    Balraj Panwar will be in action in men's singles sculls heats

  • Jul 27, 2024 9:41 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Day 1: Action-packed shooting events

    1. 10 m air rifle mixed team qualification
    2. Men's 10 m air pistol qualification
    3. 10 m air rifle mixed team medal events
    4. Women's 10 m air pistol qualification
  • Jul 27, 2024 9:30 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Good morning!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Paris Olympics. Today is the first day of the Games and it has a medal opportunity in store for India in shooting. Stay tuned to our live blog as we bring you the instant updates from day 1.

