Image Source : PTI Elavenil Valarivan.

Paris Olympics 2024 Day 1 Live Updates: Shooters aim at first medal, men's hockey team to face New Zealand

All eyes will be on Elavenil Valarivan, Sandeep Singh, Ramita and Arjun Babuta as they will be in action in the 10m air rifle mixed team event on day one of the Paris Olympics. The event will feature the qualification round and it will be followed by the medal rounds.

In addition to that, the Indian men's hockey team, currently ranked No. seven in the world, will also be in action on Saturday. The men's team will compete against New Zealand in a Group B fixture.

