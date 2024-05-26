Amid Salaar 2 being shelved due to creative differences rumours, makers share sarcastic post

Follow us on Image Source : SALAAR'S X PROFILE Is Salaar 2 being shelved due to creative differences?

Prabhas' action film 'Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire' was released on December 22, 2023, and received a good response from the audience. The film was a hit at the box office and collected Rs 750 crore. The film featured an ensemble cast including Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan. Now fans are eagerly waiting for the sequel of the film, new information about which is also awaited by the audience. However, rumours have been circulating on social media that Salaar 2 has been shelved due to creative differences.

Salaar 2 shooting was to begin later this month

Pan India star Prabhas and Kannada director Prashanth Neel worked together for the first time through 'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire'. Now they are coming together for the second time through 'Saalar Part 2-Shouryang Parvam'. Recently the makers confirmed that the production of 'Salaar 2' will begin later this month. However, various rumours have spread on social media stating that the film has been shelved due to creative differences between Prabhas and Prashanth Neel, leading many to believe these claims.

Now the producers, in their own style, broke the silence on these rumours and rejected the news of the film being shelved. To refute these reports, the makers of the film shared a picture of director Prashant Neel and Prabhas, in which they are seen smiling. The caption accompanying the picture reads, 'They can't stop laughing.' It seems that the team has indirectly given proof that these reports are false. This confirmation reassured fans that the film is still on track.

Here's where the rumours came from

Earlier there was talk that the film has been shelved due to creative differences between Prashanth Neel and Prabhas. It is said that Prashanth is working with Jr NTR for his next film, tentatively titled 'NTR 31', the shooting of which will start in August and due to this, Prashanth will not be able to concentrate on the production of 'Salaar 2'. However, now the makers have put a stop to this news.

