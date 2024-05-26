Prabhas-Deepika Padukone starrer Kalki 2898 AD trailer to release on THIS date?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Prabhas-Deepika Padukone's Kalki 2898 AD trailer to release soon

There has been an atmosphere of excitement for many months about Superstar Prabhas's film 'Kalki 2898 AD'. Filmmaker Nag Ashwin is creating anticipation among the audience by releasing posters and first looks of his character. The makers recently introduced a character named Bujji, which is a fictional car. Apart from all these things, there is something which is being eagerly awaited and that is the trailer of the film. And seems like the wait is about to end as reportedly, the team of 'Kalki 2898 AD' is bringing the trailer soon.

The trailer may be launched on this day

Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan fans are eager to watch the trailer of 'Kalki 2898 AD'. Meanwhile, an update regarding the trailer has come out. According to media reports, the film team is busy preparing a powerful trailer. It is being said that the trailer of 'Kalki 2898 AD' will be released in the first week of June. Work is also being done to launch it on a large scale. However, its official announcement is yet to be made by the makers.

About the film

Made on a budget of Rs 600 crore, Kalki 2898 AD is said to be the most expensive Indian film ever made. Written and directed by Nag Ashwin, the film is backed by Vyjatanthi Movies. Prabhas is playing the lead role in Kalki 2898 AD. Along with him, Deepika Padukone will not only play the female lead in the film. But she will be sharing screen space with Prabhas for the first time. Music composer Santosh Narayanan has decorated the film with his tunes. Its dialogues have been written by Sai Madhav Burra.

Kalki 2898 AD, being made under the direction of director Nag Ashwin, is a science fiction film, in which, famous stars like Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, Rajendra Prasad, and Pasupathi are also in important roles. Since the announcement of the film, there has been excitement among the audience about it. Kalki 2898 AD is all set to hit the screens on June, 27 this year in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

