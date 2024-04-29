'It will look like Dune...', Nag Ashwin breaks silence on Kalki 2898 AD's comparison with Dune

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Nag Ashwin has finally reacted to Kalki 2898 AD and Dune comparison

The science fiction film Kalki 2898 AD is in constant discussion these days. Big stars like Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan are going to be seen together for the first time. Fans are eagerly waiting for this film. At the same time, the film is also facing criticism from some people on social media. Many people have compared it to Denis Villeneuve's Dune, which stars Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya.

Nag Ashwin responds to comparisons

Recently, the film's director Nag Ashwin gave his reaction to this comparison. During an event, when a student asked Nag Ashwin why his film was similar to Dune and if was there any similarity between them. Nag Ashwin replied, “The snippets seem similar because of the sand. Whenever there is sand, it will look like Dune."

People liked Big B's look from Kalki 2898 AD

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan's look from this film was revealed, seeing which the excitement of the audience has increased even more. He is going to be seen in the role of Ashwatthama in the film. In the teaser, he has been shown looking younger with de-aging technology. Big B's look from the film and increased anticipation ahead of it release.

About the film

Made on a budget of Rs 600 crore, Kalki 2898 AD is said to be the most expensive Indian film ever made. Written and directed by Nag Ashwin, the film is backed by Vyjatanthi Movies. Prabhas is playing the lead role in Kalki 2898 AD. Along with him, Deepika Padukone will not only play the female lead in the film. But she will be sharing screen space with Prabhas for the first time.

Kalki 2898 AD, being made under the direction of director Nag Ashwin, is a science fiction film, in which, famous stars like Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, Rajendra Prasad, and Pasupathi are also in important roles. Since the announcement of the film, there has been excitement among the audience about it. Kalki 2898 AD is all set to hit the screens on May 9 this year in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

