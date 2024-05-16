OPINION | TRUTH BEHIND OPPOSITION CLAIMS OF MODI'S DEFEAT

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma

With less than 20 days left for Counting Day on June 4, the numbers game has already begun among top politicians. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the June 4 verdict seems to be quite clear. He said, neither the Congress nor any opposition party can muster enough strength to lay claim to the post of Leader of Opposition (55 seats). Modi said, that opposition leaders have realized this and that is why there is a proposal to merge some parties in Congress. Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday emphatically said, the Modi-led NDA will lose on June 4 and the INDIA alliance will form the government. Kharge said he is ready to place a wager that BJP would not even win 200 seats this time, forget crossing the threshold of 400 seats.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said, 200 seemed to be a figure on the higher side and BJP will struggle to win more than 140 seats. Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee named the states where BJP is going to lose badly, while AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal declared that BJP would lose this time and Modi would not become the PM again. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi went to the extent of even announcing major policy measures that would be taken after June 4 when the INDIA bloc will form the government. UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath said Rahul Gandhi seems to be living in a dream world. Yogi said, "Forget June 4, Congress will never form any government at the Centre in future". He predicted a Modi 'tsunami' in this election. Home Minister Amit Shah claimed that NDA has already "won" the required number of seats for the majority (272) after the fourth phase of polling, and in the next three phases, it will surely cross 400.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma explained why NDA needed 400 seats. Sarma said, with 300 seats, the Ram temple was built in Ayodhya, and after winning more than 400 seats, the Kashi Vishwanath temple will be built at Gyanpavi mosque, and Krishna Janmabhoomi temple will come up at Mathura Eidgah. When top opposition leaders, with confidence, say that Modi would lose this time, one starts wondering if there must be some substance in their claims. One should compare their present claims with what they claimed five years ago in 2019 when LS results were yet to be announced. Only then can one realize the foolishness of their claims. Here are some proofs: On May 12, 2019, after casting his vote, Rahul Gandhi said "BJP will lose on May 23, because of Gabbar Singh Tax (GST), Rafale aircraft deal and demonetization". He was not only proved wrong, but he also lost his Amethi seat to Smriti Irani. On May 17, 2019, at his Khargone rally, Narendra Modi claimed that the BJP would cross 300 and the NDA would form a government. That is what exactly happened. There are several statements of Amit Shah five years ago. On May 15, 2019, Amit Shah said, the BJP would win 23 seats in Bengal. Two days earlier, Mamata Banerjee had claimed that BJP would not win a single seat in her state and her party would make a clean sweep.

Mamata was proved wrong. BJP won 18 LS seats in Bengal and Trinamool's LS tally declined from 38 to 22. Amit Shah was proved right. Five years ago, Mamata Banerjee had forecasted that BJP would not even win 100 LS seats. On May 17, 2019, Amit Shah claimed, BJP would win more than 300 seats and Modi would again become Prime Minister. Amit Shah was proved correct. On March 20, 2019, Akhilesh Yadav claimed that BJP would lose all 80 LS seats in Uttar Pradesh, but when the results came, BJP and its allies won 64 seats. Akhilesh's Samajwadi Party won only five seats and its then ally BSP won 10 seats. Congress won the solitary Rae Bareli seat. Most of the claims of opposition leaders were proved wrong five years ago. Narendra Modi is still unfazed and he is carrying on with his whirlwind tours, taking out roadshows and addressing rallies. On Wednesday late evening, thousands of Mumbaikars came out on the streets of the city to watch Modi taking out his road show.

