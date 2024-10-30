RRB NTPC 2024 application correction window opens for undergraduate positions- how to edit

Follow us on Image Source : FILE RRB NTPC 2024 application correction window opens

RRB NTPC 2024: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has activated the application correction window for the Non-Technical Popular Categories Exam for undergraduate positions. Candidates who wish to make changes to their application forms can do so through the online mode on or before November 6.

Candidates would have to make payment of the modification fee while submitting their application forms. The official notification also mentioned that the details filled in 'Create an Account' and then chosen RRB cannot be changed during the correction process.

The official notice reads, 'after the final submission of the online application if a candidate wishes to modify or change any details except details filled in create an account form including mobile number, and email id and chosen RRB, they may do so by paying a non-refundable modification fee for each occasion.'

More than 11,000 vacancies to be filled

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 11,558 vacancies across various roles. Of these, 3,445 positions are reserved for undergraduate posts, including roles such as junior clerk cum typist, accounts clerk cum typist, trains clerk, and commercial cum ticket clerk. The remaining vacancies are allocated for graduate-level positions such as goods train manager, chief commercial cum ticket supervisor, senior clerk cum typist, junior account assistant cum typist, and station master.

The selection of the candidates involves various stages such as CBT 1 exam, CBT 2 exam, CBAT/Skill test, and document verification. The final selection of the candidate will be based on their performance in all these stages. Candidates have been advised to keep checking the official website for latest updates.

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2024: How to edit application forms?

Visit the official website of RRBs

Navigate the link to the 'RRB NTPC Recruitment 2024 application form'

Login using your registration ID and password

The application form will appear on the screen

Make required changes and submit

