Railway RRB recruitment 2024 exam dates out for ALP, Technician, JE, and other posts, check complete schedule

RRB recruitment 2024 exam: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the tentative exam schedule for CEN 01/2024 (ALP), CEN 01/2024 (RPF- SI), CEN 02/2024 (Technician) & CEN 03/2024 (JE, CMA & Metallurgical Supervisor). Candidates can download the exam schedule by visiting the official website of RRB.

According to the official calendar, the RRB ALP recruitment 2024 exam against the advertisement number CEN 01/2024 will tentatively take place between November 25 to 29. RPF SI Exam 2024 against the advertisement number CEN RPF 01/2024 will be

tentatively conducted from December 2 to 12.

Moreover, the RRB Technician 2024 exam against the advertisement number CEN 02/2024 will take place tentatively on December 18 and 29. The exam for JE and other positions against the advertisement number CEN 03/2024 is tentatively scheduled between December 13 and 17. The dates for other CENs will be announced in due course.

When will exam city, intimation, admit card date be out?

The board will release the link for viewing the exam city and date and downloading of Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made live 10 days prior to the exam date for respective CENs on the official websites of all RRBs. The candidates will be able to download admit cards prior four days to the exam. The links to exam city, and admit cards will be uploaded on the official websites of RRBs.

Along with the exam dates, the board has shared guidelines for the smooth conduct of the exam. The candidates appearing in the RRB Recruitment exam 2024 will undergo biometric verification at the time of their entry into the exam hall. The candidates have been advised to bring their original Aadhar card. Candidates also have been advised to authenticate their identification through Aadhaar verification, if not done already, by logging in with their credentials at www.rrbapply.gov.in to facilitate smooth entry at the examination center.

Board warns candidates against false information

Beware of touts who try to misguide candidates with fake promises of appointment for jobs on illegal consideration. RRB selections are based on Computer Based Test (CBT) and

recruitment is based only on the merit of the candidates, reads official notice.

The candidates have been advised to visit the official website of RRBs for latest updates.