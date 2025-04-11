Who is Nainar Nagendran, the new Tamil Nadu BJP chief? All you need to know about him The official announcement of Nainar Nagendran's appointment as president of the Tamil Nadu BJP unit will be made on Saturday from the party headquarters in Delhi.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislature party leader and former Tamil Nadu minister Nainar Nagendran will be the president of the Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP, as he was the only person to file nominations for the post of the party's state president. Former Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai has proposed Nagendran's name, and other party leaders have also endorsed it. The official announcement of his appointment as president of the state unit will be made on Saturday from the party headquarters in Delhi.

Nainar Nagendran's elevation gains significance as the BJP is on the verge of forging an alliance with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

Who is Nainar Nagendran? Know all about him

Nainar Nagendran, currently the state vice president, was earlier with the AIADMK. He was the first aspirant to arrive at the BJP state headquarters, Kamalalayam, in T Nagar and filed the nomination. He joined the BJP in 2017.

His name was proposed by the current party chief K Annamalai, Union Minister L Murugan, former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan, and BJP legislator and Mahila Morcha president Vanathi Srinivasan, the party said.

Nainar Nagendran served as the minister of Tamil Nadu in the ministry led by former chief ministers of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa and O Panneerselvam from 2001 to 2006. He has been the vice president of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Tamil Nadu (TNBJP), since July 3, 2020. He has won the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections from the Tirunelveli constituency in 2006 and 2011 as an All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate and in 2021 as a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate.

However, Nainar Nagendran left the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) party in August 2017 to join the Bharatiya Janata Party. He was one of several AIADMK figures to do so, and soon after his move, he was appointed a state-level BJP vice-president.

Nainar Nagendran in 2021 was elected to the Tamil Nadu state Assembly from the Tirunelveli constituency for the third time, defeating the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate by a margin of 23,107 votes. Moreover, he was also selected as the leader of BJP members in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.