Jammu and Kashmir: One more group linked with Hurriyat denounces separatism, says Amit Shah Earlier this week, three groups—Jammu Kashmir Islamic Political Party, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Democratic League and Kashmir Freedom Front—had formally disassociated themselves from the separatist Hurriyat conglomerate.

Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday said another separatist organisation has severed ties with the Hurriyat Conference, bringing the total number of such groups to 12. As per his statement Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement has rejected secessionism and declared complete commitment to India's unity. The Union Home Minister lauded PM Modi's 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' vision.

Taking to X, Shah mentioned that as many as 12 Hurriyat-linked organisations in Jammu and Kashmir have broken off from separatism, resting trust in the Constitution.

Spirit of unity rules J&K: Amit Shah

In a post on X, Shah said, "Under the Modi govt the spirit of unity rules J&K. Another Hurriyat affiliate organization, Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement, has rejected separatism, declaring complete commitment to the unity of Bharat. I sincerely welcome their move." He further added, "Till now, as many as 12 Hurriyat-linked organizations have broken off from secessionism, resting trust in the Constitution of India. This is a victory of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's vision for Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat."

These developments show the government's success in cracking down on individuals linked to separatist activities. Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted several raids across the Valley in recent weeks to collect evidence against such networks.

Government's crackdown on seperatist groups

On April 8, Jammu Kashmir Islamic Political Party, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Democratic League and Kashmir Freedom Front had disassociated themselves from Hurriyat Conference.

Amit Shah announced this development on X and wrote, "Three more organizations, namely Jammu Kashmir Islamic Political Party, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Democratic League, and Kashmir Freedom Front, disassociate themselves from the Hurriyat. It is a prominent demonstration of the people's trust in the Constitution of India within the valley. Modi Ji's vision for a united and powerful Bharat stands even more bolstered today, as so far 11 such organizations have shunned separatism, proclaiming unwavering support for it."

Before this, on March 25, the Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement (JKPM) and Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement (JKDPM) declared their exit from separatism. Two days later, Tehreeq-i-Isteqlal and Tehreek-i-Istiqamat also cut ties with Hurriyat.