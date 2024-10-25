RRB NTPC Recruitment 2024: How to modify application forms for Graduate posts?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE RRB NTPC Correction window opens for graduate posts

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2024: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has opened the correction window for the graduate posts. All those who applied for RRB NTPC Graduate Recruitment 2024 can make changes to their application forms online by using the correction facility. The last date to edit the application form is October 30.

In order to edit the RRB NTPC application forms, the candidates are required to access the RRB NTPC 2024 application correction window by visiting the official website. The candidates have been advised to complete the application procedure before the deadline as no further extension will be provided.

Notably, the registration procedure for undergraduate posts is underway. The last date for submitting the RRB NTPC UG 2024 application form is October 27, 2024.

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2024: How to edit application forms?

Visit the official website of RRBs

Navigate the link to the 'RRB NTPC Recruitment 2024 application form'

Login using your registration ID and password

The application form will appear on the screen

Make required changes and submit

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2024: Application Correction Fee

Candidates who wish to make changes to their RRB NTPC Recruitment 2024 application forms will have to pay the application correction fee. The fee for making corrections in the application form is Rs. 100. If they wish to make changes in SC/ST to UR or OBC, they need to pay INR 250 in addition to the modification fee. In case, they are making changes in the category from Ex-SM/PwBD/Female/Transgender to UR/OBC (NCL)/Non-Ex-SM/Non-PwBD/Male, etc. are required to pay INR 250 in addition to the modification fee.

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit a total of 11,558 graduate and undergraduate vacancies. Of these, 3,445 are for undergraduate-level posts, and 8,113 are for graduate-level posts. The selection procedure involves two stages - Computer Based Test (CBTs) followed by Computer-based Aptitude Test (CBAT)/ Typing Skill Test (TST) wherever applicable. Candidates have been advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.