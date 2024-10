Updated on: October 30, 2024 12:25 IST

Israel-Hezbollah War: IDF airstrike kills 8 in Lebanon as Hezbollah declares Qassem as new leader

At least 8 people were killed in an Israeli strike that levelled 3 residential buildings in Lebanon, according to security sources. Emergency workers and locals rushed to the site to search for survivors in Sidon. Israel has increased its air strikes across Lebanon over the last month.