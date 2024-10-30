Spain flash floods kill at least 51 people, sweep away cars, disrupt train services | Horrific visuals

Follow us on Image Source : AP Cars are being swept away by the water, after floods preceded by heavy rains caused the river to overflow its banks in the town of Alora, Malaga, Spain

At least 51 people have been killed in flash floods sweeping the eastern Spanish region of Valencia following torrential rains on Tuesday that left roads and towns under water, local authorities said on Wednesday. Dozens of videos shared on social media overnight appeared to show people trapped by the floodwaters, with some climbing into trees to avoid being swept away.

Carlos Mazon, the regional leader of Valencia, told a press conference some people remained isolated in inaccessible locations. Emergency services urged citizens to refrain from any kind of road travel and to follow further updates from official sources. Spain's state weather agency AEMET declared a red alert in Valencia, with some areas such as Turis and Utiel recording 200 mm (7.9 inches) of rainfall.

Train derailed in Spain

Rainstorms on Tuesday caused flooding in a wide swath of southern and eastern Spain. A high-speed train with nearly 300 people on board derailed near Malaga, although rail authorities said no one was hurt. High-speed train service between Valencia city and Madrid was interrupted, as were several commuter lines. Floods of mud-coloured water tumbled vehicles down streets at frightening speeds. Pieces of wood swirled with household articles.

“Yesterday was the worst day of my life,” Ricardo Gabaldon, the mayor of Utiel, a town in Valencia, told national broadcaster RTVE. He said several people were still missing in his town.

“We were trapped like rats. Cars and trash containers were flowing down the streets. The water was rising to three meters,” he said.

Police and rescue services used helicopters to lift people from their homes and cars. Over 1,000 soldiers from Spain’s emergency response units were deployed to the devastated areas. Spain’s central government set up a crisis committee to help coordinate rescue efforts. Storms were forecast to continue through Thursday, according to Spain’s national weather service. Spain has experienced similar autumn storms in recent years. It is still recovering from a severe drought earlier this year. Scientists say increased episodes of extreme weather are likely linked to climate change.

(With inputs from agency)

