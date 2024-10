Updated on: October 30, 2024 12:17 IST

Diwali 2024: Ayodhya illuminates ahead of Diwali as laser show enlightens city

Diwali 2024: Laser light show and lighting were displaced in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya on October 29. The festivities aim to highlight the rich cultural heritage and deep devotion associated with this auspicious occasion.