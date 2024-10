Updated on: October 30, 2024 12:29 IST

Diwali 2024: Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka- all the states where firecrackers are banned!

Diwali 2024: Diwali 2024: Maharashtra imposed a complete ban on firecrackers and allowed only green crackers that produce around 30% less pollution than traditional ones. Moreover, the Mumbai Police banned the use and sale of sky lanterns from October 23 to November 24.