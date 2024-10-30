Virat Kohli set to become RCB captain for IPL 2025

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is set to become the captain of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) yet again in the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). According to the India TV sources, it is understood that Kohli has had discussions with the management already regarding taking over the leadership again stepping up in times of need for the team.

Faf du Plessis led RCB in the last cycle of three years but he is already 40 years old and might get released with age not on his side. At the same time, Du Plessis led St Lucia Kings to the title recently in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) which had fuelled speculations that he could be retained having won the trophy as captain.

RCB have never won the IPL since its inception despite promising a lot multiple times. As for Kohli, he led the franchise from 2013 to 2021 without any luck even as RCB qualified for the playoffs on four occasions. They came very close to winning the cash-rich league in 2016 but lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad, led by David Warner in the final.

Meanwhile, multiple reports have suggested that it could be a homecoming for KL Rahul who is set to be released by Lucknow Super Giants. In this case, it remains to be seen if Rahul becomes the captain if RCB indeed goes for him at the mega auction.

Interestingly, Kohli never seemed to be away from the leadership group in the last three years either. He used to be constantly in the ears of captain Du Plessis in crunch situations. Now that he is set to return to captaincy after a gap of three years, it will be interesting to see if the former India skipper will be able to end the trophy drought for the franchise.