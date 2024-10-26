Wednesday, October 30, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. This BSNL plan to cost less than Rs 800 for 300 days: Details

This BSNL plan to cost less than Rs 800 for 300 days: Details

By introducing a 300-day plan for Rs 797, BSNL is positioning itself as a strong contender in the Indian telecom market. Offering affordable long-term plans with decent data and calling benefits, BSNL is likely to appeal to a large number of users looking for budget-friendly alternatives.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: October 30, 2024 8:15 IST
BSNL
Image Source : BSNL This BSNL plan will last for 300 days and at the lowest price: Details

BSNL, a telecom player which is led by the government has been introducing new offers to attract customers as other private telecom players like Jio, Airtel and Vi continue to hike their existing recharge plans. As the users look for affordable alternatives, the government-owned service provider has seized the opportunity by launching a series of budget-friendly plans.

Now, the state-owned telecom company has introduced a new 300-day prepaid plan that poses a serious challenge to its competitors.

BSNL's Rs 797 plan 

This plan could be the problem solver if you are planning to get free from the constant recharges with short-term plans. This long-term prepaid plan has been designed for customers who want to keep their SIM active for an extended period without burning a hole in their pockets. With a validity of 300 days, this plan offers excellent value for users who prefer hassle-free recharges.

Free Calls, data, and SMS for 60 days

This prepaid recharge plan comes with exciting benefits, but there’s a catch- the perks are only valid for the first 60 days. Here’s what you get:

  • Unlimited voice calls to any network for the first 60 days.
  • 2GB of data per day, enabling you to use 120GB of data for around 60 days.
  • 100 free SMS per day for the first 60 days only.

After the initial 60 days, users will have to opt for a top-up plan to continue using voice calls and SMS services. However, internet data usage is still available for the entire 300-day period, and after 60 days, the speed will reduce to 40kbps once the data has been exhausted.

Options for additional data and services

For those who require more data after the first 60 days, BSNL offers an additional recharge option. 

A recharge plan worth Rs 1,198 plan provides 3GB of data for one month, which will cater to users who need extra data for browsing, streaming or work purposes.

Related Stories
BSNL commits to improve service within 6 months: Here's what its officials said

BSNL commits to improve service within 6 months: Here's what its officials said

Get BSNL 4G SIM delivered to your doorstep in just 10 minutes: Know-how?

Get BSNL 4G SIM delivered to your doorstep in just 10 minutes: Know-how?

BSNL's new recharge plan offers 2GB daily data for 105 days for Rs 7 per day

BSNL's new recharge plan offers 2GB daily data for 105 days for Rs 7 per day

BSNL offers 28-day recharge plan under Rs 110: Unlimited calls and data benefits

BSNL offers 28-day recharge plan under Rs 110: Unlimited calls and data benefits

BSNL's new monthly plan offers 6500GB of data with unlimited calling, OTT benefits

BSNL's new monthly plan offers 6500GB of data with unlimited calling, OTT benefits

BSNL 5G set to roll out in June 2025, Telecom Minister announces; 38,300 4G sites now live

BSNL 5G set to roll out in June 2025, Telecom Minister announces; 38,300 4G sites now live

BSNL unveils new logo and seven new services ahead of 5G launch

BSNL unveils new logo and seven new services ahead of 5G launch

BSNL, Jio, Vi, Airtel users: Recharge plans could become affordable again

BSNL, Jio, Vi, Airtel users: Recharge plans could become affordable again

BSNL outperforms Jio and Airtel, adds lakhs of subscribers in August

BSNL outperforms Jio and Airtel, adds lakhs of subscribers in August

BSNL 4G network: This could be a possible reason for the low internet speed

BSNL 4G network: This could be a possible reason for the low internet speed

Why BSNL’s plan is a game-changer

BSNL’s Rs 797 plan is one of the most affordable long-term plans available in the market today. It is ideal for customers looking to keep their SIM active while enjoying data and calling benefits at an affordable price. With Jio, Airtel, and Vi increasing their prices, BSNL’s move is set to attract price-sensitive users who are fed up with expensive recharge plans from private operators.

ALSO READ: Zomato hikes platform fee ahead of Diwali, making online food orders pricier

ALSO READ: Sony ULT Wear review: Amazing headphones for heavy bass music lovers

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement