This BSNL plan to cost less than Rs 800 for 300 days: Details

BSNL, a telecom player which is led by the government has been introducing new offers to attract customers as other private telecom players like Jio, Airtel and Vi continue to hike their existing recharge plans. As the users look for affordable alternatives, the government-owned service provider has seized the opportunity by launching a series of budget-friendly plans.

Now, the state-owned telecom company has introduced a new 300-day prepaid plan that poses a serious challenge to its competitors.

BSNL's Rs 797 plan

This plan could be the problem solver if you are planning to get free from the constant recharges with short-term plans. This long-term prepaid plan has been designed for customers who want to keep their SIM active for an extended period without burning a hole in their pockets. With a validity of 300 days, this plan offers excellent value for users who prefer hassle-free recharges.

Free Calls, data, and SMS for 60 days

This prepaid recharge plan comes with exciting benefits, but there’s a catch- the perks are only valid for the first 60 days. Here’s what you get:

Unlimited voice calls to any network for the first 60 days.

2GB of data per day, enabling you to use 120GB of data for around 60 days.

100 free SMS per day for the first 60 days only.

After the initial 60 days, users will have to opt for a top-up plan to continue using voice calls and SMS services. However, internet data usage is still available for the entire 300-day period, and after 60 days, the speed will reduce to 40kbps once the data has been exhausted.

Options for additional data and services

For those who require more data after the first 60 days, BSNL offers an additional recharge option.

A recharge plan worth Rs 1,198 plan provides 3GB of data for one month, which will cater to users who need extra data for browsing, streaming or work purposes.

Why BSNL’s plan is a game-changer

BSNL’s Rs 797 plan is one of the most affordable long-term plans available in the market today. It is ideal for customers looking to keep their SIM active while enjoying data and calling benefits at an affordable price. With Jio, Airtel, and Vi increasing their prices, BSNL’s move is set to attract price-sensitive users who are fed up with expensive recharge plans from private operators.

