Punjab Police ASI shot dead by unidentified men during night patrol in Amritsar, CM Mann announces ex-gratia

Amritsar:

In a shocking incident, an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) was shot dead while on patrol in Punjab's Amritsar in the early hours of Thursday. The incident took place at around 2:30 am near Dana Mandi in the Police Station Gate Hakima area. The deceased, identified as Harjit Singh, was shot dead by two unidentified motorcycle-borne men when the police officer was on duty at Grain Market in Bhagtawala. He was a resident of Tarn Taran district.

As per details, ASI Harjit Singh was deployed at the Police Station Gate Hakima area and was patrolling near Dana Mandi on a motorcycle when some unidentified people allegedly attacked him. He sustained serious injuries in the shooting and was rushed to a hospital in Amritsar for treatment. Despite efforts to save him, Singh succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Police launch probe, CCTV footage under scanner

Following the incident, police reached the spot and launched an investigation into the matter. The authorities are examining CCTV camera footage from the surrounding areas to identify the people involved in the attack and establish the sequence of events. The identity and motive of the attackers have not yet been established. Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.

Earlier on September 16, Punjab Police's Counter Intelligence wing busted a cross-border drug smuggling network and arrested four people in connection with the operation, officials said. The crackdown led to the recovery of 27 kilogrammes of heroin along with a foreign-made .30 bore pistol and three cartridges. According to the police, the arrests and recovery are part of an investigation into a suspected network involved in moving drugs across the border and distributing them further through a coordinated chain.

CM Mann announces ex-gratia

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed grief over the incident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore for the kin of the deceased. "The Punjab government stands with the family of the martyr like a rock in this hour of grief... As a mark of respect, an ex-gratia of Rs. 1 crore will be given to the family by the government and an additional insurance of Rs. 1 crore by HDFC Bank... We are fully committed to providing all possible help to our martyrs and their families... This great sacrifice of theirs will continue to inspire all of us to perform our duty with complete bravery and honesty," Mann wrote on X.

Four arrested in Punjab Police operation

The Counter Intelligence wing carried out the operation and apprehended four accused, officials said. During the action, 27 kilogrammes of heroin were recovered, along with a foreign-made .30 bore pistol and three cartridges. The recovery of the firearm and ammunition has also brought an alleged illegal arms supply angle into the investigation, with police examining the wider network connected to the accused.

Punjab Police Director General Gaurav Yadav said the preliminary investigation has indicated that the accused were not operating independently. Instead, they were allegedly working in coordination with a Dubai-based operative and cross-border smugglers.

"Preliminary investigation reveals that the accused are operating in coordination with a #Dubai-based operative and cross-border smugglers, and supplying them further on his instructions," Punjab police DGP, Gaurav Yadav, said in a post on X on Wednesday.

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