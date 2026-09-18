Ai+ Nova 2 Power launch set for September 19 with 7000mAh battery, Dimensity 7100 and more: Where to buy?

New Delhi:

Ai+, a popular smartphone brand known for its budget-friendly smartphones, is set to launch its new Nova 2 Power in India tomorrow (September 19), expanding its Nova 2 series. The new handset will go official at noon (12PM), and it will be available on Flipkart, a popular e-commerce marketplace.

Ai+ Nova 2 Power: Expected Specifications

Ai+ have been dropping hints on-and-off about the Nova 2 Power’s hardware. And according to the leaks and hinds, the device will run on the MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset and use the company’s nxtQ OS for the software experience. Those who are looking forward to buying the new Nova 2 handset can choose between two variants – one will be with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, and another will be 8GB RAM but the same 128GB of internal storage – so those who are looking for higher storage, this might be a turn-down for them. The phone is backed by a 7,000mAh lithium-polymer battery, which further supports 33W fast charging.

Ai+ says that the battery is built for all-day usage, though of course, actual battery life depends on how you use the phone and your network conditions.

Design and colour details

The new Nova 2 Power stands out with five colour options:

Deep Purple

Blue Fusion

Golden Blue Fusion

Midnight Black

Ocean Green

Some of these sport gradient finishes, while others stick to more classic, solid tones.

On the rear end of the phone, you will get a raised, square camera module that holds two large circular camera rings, an LED flash, and a mystery circular feature.

There is also ‘48-megapixel AI camera’ branding, hinting that the main rear shooter will use a 48-megapixel sensor.

Look closer and you will see Ai+ branding low on the back panel and a power button on the right side jazzed up with a red accent.

For Ai+, the Nova 2 Power is another addition to a growing portfolio in India. The company, led by Madhav Sheth, already offers several models under the Nova and Pulse lines—think Nova 2 Pro 5G, Nova 2 Neo 5G, Nova 2 Ultra 5G, Nova 2 5G, NovaFlip 5G, and Pulse 2.

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