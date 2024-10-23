Follow us on Image Source : PTI Zomato hikes platform fee ahead of Diwali, making online food orders pricier

Zomato, an online food delivery giant in India has given its customers a surprise just ahead of Diwali by increasing its platform fee. This hike in price, which has occurred multiple times in the past year, is set to make online food orders more expensive during the festive season.

Zomato increases platform fee to Rs 10

Ahead of Diwali, Zomato has further increased its platform fee by 60 per cent, now charging users Rs 10 per order. This is a significant jump from the previous fee of Rs 6 per order, which had already been raised earlier this year.

In January, the company increased the platform fee from Rs 4, and now the latest hike is set to affect the cost of every online food order placed through the app.

Series of fee hikes over the year

In just one year, Zomato has gradually raised its platform fee multiple times. Earlier, users were being charged Re 1, which was then raised to Rs 2, and later to Rs 3. Earlier in 2023, Zomato raised the fee from Rs 3 to Rs 4, which was followed by a jump to Rs 6 per order.

Now, just ahead of the Diwali rush, the platform fee has been further increased to Rs 10 per order. Certainly a smart marketing movie just before the festive season kicks

Zomato justifies hike due to festive demand

Zomato clarified that the increase in platform fees is necessary to manage the operational costs and maintenance required to meet the high demand during the festive season. The company emphasized that the fee helps ensure a smooth service experience for users as the number of orders skyrockets during Diwali.

Additional costs for consumers

With the latest hike, Zomato users will now have to pay Rs 10 in platform fees on top of other charges like GST, restaurant charges, and delivery fees. Rival food delivery platform Swiggy has also implemented platform fees, currently charging Rs 6.50 per order. As a result, the combined effect of these extra charges has made ordering food online more expensive than ever.

