Pollution crisis deepens in Delhi NCR: AQI crosses 300, know how to protect pregnant women and infants

Due to increasing air pollution in many areas of Delhi NCR, the Air Quality Index (AQI) has crossed 300. Due to increasing pollution, irritation in the eyes, sore throat and other health problems of local residents have started increasing. Due to this, pregnant women and newborns are facing more problems. Sometimes the situation becomes so bad that abortion comes to the fore.

According to medical professionals, pregnant women and common people should take many measures to avoid the ever-increasing pollution. The situation in Delhi is getting very bad at this time, which is completely filled with smog and smoke. Liquid particles have also mixed with smoke in it, which is even more harmful. At this time the AQI has crossed 300 to 400, and pregnant women need special care.

Ways to protect yourself during poor air quality

The increasing pollution can affect the children growing in the womb. During this time the risk of miscarriage increases in pregnant women and the possibility of congenital deformities in children also increases. It also harms newborns, which can lead to infections and respiratory problems. When the pollution level goes above 100, pregnant women should stay indoors and avoid going out. If going out is necessary, they should wear an N95 mask. While staying indoors, it is very important to use an air purifier. If an air purifier is not available, some natural air purifiers like money plants, spider plants and snake plants should be planted in the house.

Pregnant women should include these things in their diet

It is also important to have a balanced and healthy diet. Pregnant women should include foods of four colours in their diet-white (curd, milk), orange (oranges, carrots), red (tomatoes), green (green vegetables) etc. This will increase their immunity.

Including antioxidant substances like turmeric and garlic in your diet will protect them from pollution. If pregnant women follow these measures, it will definitely have a positive effect on their children.

