Haridwar: GRP foils conspiracy to blow up train, recovers detonators from railway track, one arrested

The Government Railway Police (GRP) foiled a conspiracy to blow up a train as it recovered detonators from the railway track in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. The railway police arrested one suspect.
(More details are awaited)
(Report by Anamika Gaur)
