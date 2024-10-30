Wednesday, October 30, 2024
     
Haridwar: GRP foils conspiracy to blow up train, recovers detonators from railway track, one arrested

According to the RPF and Haridwar police, officials examined CCTV and arrested a suspect. The authorities said a probe has been launched into the matte.

Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Haridwar Updated on: October 30, 2024 9:42 IST
Representational pic
Image Source : X Representational pic

The Government Railway Police (GRP) foiled a conspiracy to blow up a train as it recovered detonators from the railway track in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. The railway police arrested one suspect.

(More details are awaited)

(Report by Anamika Gaur)

