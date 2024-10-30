Wednesday, October 30, 2024
     
Kagiso Rabada trumps Ashwin and Bumrah to become No.1 bowler in ICC Test rankings

Jasprit Bumrah has lost his No.1 spot in the ICC Test rankings after going wicketless in the second Test match against New Zealand in Pune. Kagiso Rabada is now the new No.1 bowler in the longest format of the game following his nine wickets in the first Test vs Bangladesh.

Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: October 30, 2024 13:49 IST
Kagiso Rabada, ICC Rankings
Image Source : GETTY Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada is the new No.1 bowler in Test cricket as per the latest ICC rankings. He has trumped India's superstar Jasprit Bumrah to take the numero uno spot following a nine-wicket haul against Bangladesh in the first Test which South Africa won comfortably. Meanwhile, Bumrah has slipped two places to third after not picking up a single wicket in the second Test vs New Zealand in Pune.

Latest ICC Test rankings for bowlers

Rankings Players Rating Points
1 Kagiso Rabada 860
2 Josh Hazlewood 847
3 Jasprit Bumrah 846
4 Ravi Ashwin 831
5 Pat Cummins 820
6 Nathan Lyon 801
6 Prabath Jayasuriya 801
8 Ravindra Jadeja 776
9 Noman Ali 759
10 Matt Henry 743

