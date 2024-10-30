Kagiso Rabada trumps Ashwin and Bumrah to become No.1 bowler in ICC Test rankings

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada is the new No.1 bowler in Test cricket as per the latest ICC rankings. He has trumped India's superstar Jasprit Bumrah to take the numero uno spot following a nine-wicket haul against Bangladesh in the first Test which South Africa won comfortably. Meanwhile, Bumrah has slipped two places to third after not picking up a single wicket in the second Test vs New Zealand in Pune.

Latest ICC Test rankings for bowlers

Rankings Players Rating Points 1 Kagiso Rabada 860 2 Josh Hazlewood 847 3 Jasprit Bumrah 846 4 Ravi Ashwin 831 5 Pat Cummins 820 6 Nathan Lyon 801 6 Prabath Jayasuriya 801 8 Ravindra Jadeja 776 9 Noman Ali 759 10 Matt Henry 743

