Kagiso Rabada trumps Ashwin and Bumrah to become No.1 bowler in ICC Test rankings

Kagiso Rabada is the new No.1 bowler in Test cricket as per the latest ICC rankings. He has trumped India's superstar Jasprit Bumrah to take the numero uno spot following a nine-wicket haul against Bangladesh in the first Test which South Africa won comfortably. Meanwhile, Bumrah has slipped two places to third after not picking up a single wicket in the second Test vs New Zealand in Pune.
Latest ICC Test rankings for bowlers
|Rankings
|Players
|Rating Points
|1
|Kagiso Rabada
|860
|2
|Josh Hazlewood
|847
|3
|Jasprit Bumrah
|846
|4
|Ravi Ashwin
|831
|5
|Pat Cummins
|820
|6
|Nathan Lyon
|801
|6
|Prabath Jayasuriya
|801
|8
|Ravindra Jadeja
|776
|9
|Noman Ali
|759
|10
|Matt Henry
|743
More to follow...