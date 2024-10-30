Follow us on Image Source : PTI Eastern Railways launches special festive Trains for Diwali, Chhath Puja | Full schedule inside

To accommodate the surge in passengers during Diwali and Chhath Puja, Eastern Railway (ER) launched the “Trains on Demand” scheme on October 30, which will run till November 6. The move aims to run new trains during the festive season and facilitate travel... on roads, according to a Times of India report.

“Eastern railway is running more trains this year than the last year for this festive season — Diwali and Chhath. Last year the number of special trains was 33; this year it has increased to 50,” railway official stated.

50 special trains and 400 additional services

On October 28, ER announced the movement of 50 special trains and the addition of 400 new services for Diwali and Chhath Puja, a significant increase over last year’s 33 special trains confirmed by ER Mitra as regular trains will be added to meet high demand, aiming to ensure that all passengers can celebrate with family.

He added, “ER has emphasised putting more general coaches to ensure that everyone celebrates Diwali and Chhath Puja with their families. We are also providing 400 additional services so that none of the passengers have to face any problems. We have tried to put more general coaches this time.”

Routes emphasising Delhi-bound trains

Due to the high volume of passengers, ER has prioritised routes in and around Delhi. A special train from Asansol to Patna (November 3–5) with all regular trains is scheduled to reach Patna by 8 pm. Additional special trains include Malda to Udhna, Howrah to Khatipura, and Asansol to Khatipura, focusing on Delhi-bound areas.

