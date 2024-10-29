Kasaragod temple fire accident: Kerala Police arrests three people

Follow us on Image Source : PTI People gather at the fire accident spot at the Anjootambalam Veererkavu Temple at Neeleswaram in Kasaragod district.

Kasaragod temple fire accident: At least three people were arrested in connection with a fire accident that took place at a temple in nearby Neeleswaram in Kerala's Kasargod district, police said on Tuesday. The fire accident that occurred during a Theyyam performance at Anjoottanbalam Veererkavu Temple near Neeleswaram on Monday night.

The arrested persons were identified as Rajesh P, Bharathan and Chandrashekharan, they said. Of them, Bharathan and Chandrashekharan were secretary and president of the temple committee, Rajesh was the one who set off firecrackers during the time of the mishap, the police said.

Kerala govt forms SIT

The Kerala government forms SIT announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into a fire accident. Kasargod District Police chief D Shilpa said that the additional divisional magistrate has been directed to carry out an inquiry separately into the incident and submit a report.

The incident, which took place late last night, resulted in injuries to 154 people, with eight individuals reported to have sustained serious injuries.

In addition to the SIT, the district administration has directed the additional divisional magistrate to conduct an independent inquiry, aimed at producing a comprehensive report on the incident.

Over 150 people injured in fireworks accident

A fire accident during a Theyyam performance at a temple near Neeleswaram late last night left 154 people injured, eight of them seriously, when firecrackers stored in the vicinity exploded, police said on Tuesday.

Eight of the injured were in serious condition, the police said. According to the information received, the police suspect that the unfortunate accident took place after a fireworks storage facility near Veerarkavu temple caught fire.

Nileswaram police have registered a case into the firework accident under the Explosive Substance Act and various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

