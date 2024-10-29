Kerala govt forms SIT to investigate Kasaragod temple fire accident

Follow us on Image Source : X Fire near Veerarkavu Temple in Kerala's Kasaragod

The Kerala government has announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into a fire accident that occurred during a Theyyam performance at Anjoottanbalam Veererkavu Temple near Neeleswaram. The incident, which took place late last night, resulted in injuries to 154 people, with eight individuals reported to have sustained serious injuries.

According to police reports, the accident was triggered by the explosion of firecrackers that were improperly stored in the vicinity. In light of this tragedy, D. Shilpa, the chief of the Kasargod District Police, has emphasized the need for a thorough investigation to determine the factors leading to the fire.

In addition to the SIT, the district administration has directed the additional divisional magistrate to conduct an independent inquiry, aimed at producing a comprehensive report on the incident.

Local authorities have filed a case under the Explosive Substance Act, along with several sections of the BNS, in connection with the fireworks-related accident.

Officials are urging the community to exercise caution during festive events involving fireworks and are stressing the importance of following safety guidelines to avoid similar incidents in the future.