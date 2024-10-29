Tuesday, October 29, 2024
     
  4. Over 150 people injured in fireworks accident at temple festival in Kerala's Kasaragod

Over 150 people injured in fireworks accident at temple festival in Kerala's Kasaragod

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai Kasaragod (Kerala) Updated on: October 29, 2024 6:43 IST
Fire near Veerarkavu Temple in Kerala's Kasaragod
Image Source : X Fire near Veerarkavu Temple in Kerala's Kasaragod

In a tragic incident, more than 150 people got injured during fireworks at a temple festival near Neeleshwaram in Kerala's Kasargod district late Monday night. Eight of the injured were in serious condition, the police said. According to the information received, the police suspect that the unfortunate accident took place after a fireworks storage facility near Veerarkavu temple caught fire. 

The injured were rushed to the hospitals in Kasaragod, Kannur, and Mangaluru soon after the accident. Given the worrying situation, the top district administration officials, including the collector and the district police chief reached the spot, ensuring quick action to rescue and provide relief to the affected.

