How to keep your iCloud safe from hackers: Smart tips for Apple users

iCloud is Apple’s cloud storage service, which enables iPhone, iPad and MacBook users to access photos, documents, applications and more from any Apple device. It functions like a digital locker, syncing data across your Apple devices. Although it is convenient, for the device user, protecting the personal data in the cloud is very crucial. We bring you several tips to protect your iCloud from being hacked.

Enable two-factor authentication (2FA)

It is very important to activate the two-factor authentication, which could add an extra layer of security to the Apple device.

When signing in to iCloud on a new device, Apple will send a six-digit code to a trusted device. You will have to need this code, along with your password, to log in.

Make sure your 2FA is turned on in your iCloud settings for all your Apple devices.

Use strong passwords and security questions

A strong password is a must for any device and acts as the first line of defence.

One must avoid using easily guessed passwords like birthdays or common words.

Combine uppercase letters, numbers and special characters.

One must keep changing their security questions to answers that are difficult to guess or look up.

Turn on Advanced Data Protection

Apple’s Advanced Data Protection adds end-to-end encryption to more categories of your data, making it secure and impossible for anyone- even Apple could not access it.

Activate this feature in your iCloud settings for added security, but remember to set up a recovery key in case you lose access to your account.

Watch out for Phishing Scams

Phishing scams are one of the easiest scams which are being used by hackers, especially to gain access to iCloud. They send fake emails or texts, asking the iPad, iPhone or MacBook users to add their Apple ID or put in a 2FA code to get access to the cloud and steal all the data- photos, notes, videos, and bank details.

To be more cautious, one must be suspicious of unsolicited messages. Never share your credentials or verification codes with anyone.

Update your devices regularly

It is very important to update your software regularly. The updates often come with important security patches which will add an extra layer of protection to your data from new vulnerabilities.

Always update your iPhone, iPad, and MacBook to the latest operating system.

Use security software

It is important to use security software, such as Malwarebytes, which could add up an extra layer of protection by preventing malware and unauthorized access.

You can think about considering to install any trusted antivirus or security software on your devices.

Avoid Public Wi-Fi

Public Wi-Fi is recommended not to be used by any Apple device as they are unsecured and is an easy way to hack your iPhone, iPad or MacBook.

If you need to access iCloud while out, use a VPN to encrypt your connection and avoid open networks.

