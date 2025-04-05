IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals continue unbeaten streak, defeat CSK in Chepauk after 15 years Delhi Capitals made quick work of Chennai Super Kings in game 17 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. Delhi posted a total of 183 in the first innings and put in an excellent performance with the ball, winning their third game in a row.

Game 17 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 saw Chennai Super Kings taking on Delhi Capitals. Both sides faced off at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai on April 5. The clash saw Delhi Capitals coming in to bat first after winning the toss.

The side got off to a subpar start as Jake Fraser-McGurk departed in the very first over. However, Abhishek Porel and KL Rahul stabilised the innings, scoring 33 and 77 runs, respectively. Axar Patel added 21 runs on the board with Sameer Rizvi scoring 20 runs as well.

In the first innings, Delhi Capitals posted a total of 183 runs. As for Chennai Super Kings, Khaleel Ahmed was the highest wicket-taker with two wickets to his name. Ravindra Jadeja, Noor Ahmad, and Matheesha Pathirana took one wicket each as well.

Aiming to chase down the target of 184 runs, Chennai Super Kings got off to a horrid start as openers Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra departed for 13 and 3, respectively. Furthermore, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad departed on a score of five runs as well.

After the top order’s failure to go big, Vijay Shankar played a resilient knock but failed to propel his side to a win as well. Shivam Dube departed on a score of 18 runs, with Jadeja adding just two runs on the board as well. As for Delhi Capitals, Vipraj Nigam was the highest wicket taker with two wickets to his name. Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc, and Mukesh Kumar took one wicket each as well.

DC limited CSK on a score of 158 runs, as Shankar and Dhoni went unbeaten on a score of 69* and 30*, respectively. In the end, Chennai Super Kings failed to chase down the target and lost the game. Delhi Capitals won their third game in a row and are still unbeaten in the tournament. On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings’ horrid run in the tournament continued, and they will hope to improve in the upcoming game.