  King Charles's first post-coronation India tour, visits Bengaluru's rejuvenation centre 'privately' | KNOW WHY

King Charles's first post-coronation India tour, visits Bengaluru's rejuvenation centre 'privately' | KNOW WHY

This is not the King's first visit to the 30-acre healthcare centre. He celebrated his 71st birthday here in 2019.

Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Bengaluru Published on: October 30, 2024 10:00 IST
Britain's King Charles
Image Source : AP Britain's King Charles

Bengaluru: Britain's King Charles is on a personal visit to Bengaluru where he is staying at a sprawling integrative medical facility near Whitefield here, news agency PTI reported citing its sources on Wednesday. This is his first visit to the city after his coronation as King of the United Kingdom on May 6 last year, they said, adding, he is accompanied by Queen Camilla.

"The holistic centre, where the couple is staying during their three-day trip, is well known for rejuvenating treatment, including yoga and meditation sessions and therapies," an official said. "They are scheduled to fly back mid-week." "They have also been enjoying long walks around the centre and going to organic farms," he said.

This is not the King's first visit to the 30-acre healthcare centre. He celebrated his 71st birthday here in 2019.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

