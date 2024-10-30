Shah Rukh Khan's residence Mannat sparkles with Diwali decoration | WATCH video

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM ANI VIDEO Shah Rukh Khan lives in Mannat with wife Gauri and three kids, Suhana, Aryan and AbRam.

Shah Rukh Khan's iconic Mumbai residence, Mannat, is basking in the vibrant glow of Diwali decoration lights. SRK and his wife Gauri have been known for their extravagant Diwali celebrations. Ahead of the festivities, the couple has decked up their home with beautiful decorative lights showcasing the Diwali spirit. This Diwali celebration becomes even more special as Shah Rukh Khan will turn 59 on November 2, two days after Diwali. A video of Mannat is also trending on social media wherein the famous sea-facing home in Bandra is adorned with beautiful decorative lights while a crowd of eager fans gather outside, hoping to get a glimpse of their beloved star.

Not only Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat but other Bollywood celebrities including Rohit Shetty and Kartik Aaryan's houses were also illuminated for the Diwali celebrations.Check out the pictures of their residence below.

Image Source : ANIKartik Aaryan's house lit up with Diwali lights.

Image Source : ANIRohit Shetty's residence decked up with Diwali decorative lighting.

Several Bollywood celebrities even host Diwali party in Mumbai, which is attended by nearly every film star. Recently, Ektaa Kapoor hosted a Diwali party at her residence like every year which was attended by many popular personalities including Sonakshi Sinha, Hina Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Mrunal Thakur, and Nushrratt Bharuccha, among others

Diwali festival

Diwali, also known as Deepawali and the festival of lights is celebrated with family every year to celebrate the victory of good over evil. Diwali commemorates Lord Ram's return to Ayodhya, after defeating the demon king Ravana. Diwali is celebrated in the month of Kartika, which falls between mid-October and mid-November). The name Diwali is derived from the Sanskrit word Deepawali which means rows of lights. The five-day festival begins with Dhanteras and ends with Bhai Dhooj.

Also Read: Who is Walker Blanco? Man who posted a romantic birthday post for Ananya Panday