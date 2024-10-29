ECI dismisses Congress allegations of irregularities in Haryana elections, calls it baseless

Follow us on Image Source : X ELECTION COMMISSION OF INDIA

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has firmly dismissed the Congress party's allegations regarding irregularities in the recent Haryana elections, labelling them as baseless and lacking factual support. In a letter addressed to the Congress party, the ECI urged them to refrain from making unfounded accusations and criticized their tendency to raise vague doubts surrounding electoral processes.

The Commission highlighted that such irresponsible allegations, especially during sensitive periods like polling and counting days, could potentially incite public unrest and chaos. Citing five specific instances over the past year, the ECI called on the long-established national party to exercise caution and refrain from habitual critiques of electoral operations without credible evidence.

Addressing concerns raised about the battery display status in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), the ECI clarified that battery voltage and capacity have no bearing on the vote-counting process or the integrity of the machines. The display of battery status on the Control Unit is merely a feature to help technical teams monitor power levels, ensuring smooth functioning during polling. Any insinuation that battery levels impact voting outcomes was deemed "preposterous."

To alleviate concerns, the ECI has made available a detailed FAQ on its website regarding EVM batteries, covering various topics such as the types of battery cells used worldwide and the functionality of EVMs independent of operating voltage.

The Commission also cautioned against making sweeping generalizations and irresponsible claims about EVMs, which have consistently proven their reliability in judicial reviews and form the backbone of India’s electoral system. The ECI referenced 42 judgments by constitutional courts that have upheld the credibility of EVMs, reinforcing their role in facilitating the democratic process across diverse political landscapes.

In conclusion, the ECI urged the Congress party to approach electoral matters with due diligence and to avoid undermining public confidence in the democratic process through unfounded allegations.