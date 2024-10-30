Jagan Reddy's party questions his mother's stand to back YS Sharmila in sibling clash: 'Not neutral'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jaganmohan Reddy and his mother Vijayamma and sister YS Sharmila

Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister YSR Jaganmohan Reddy's party YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) reacted to the ongoing spate between siblings - Jagan and sister Andhra Pradesh Congress chief YS Sharmila. In a post on X, YSRCP alleged that Jagan's mother Vijayamma was not neutral.

"We respect Mrs. Vijayammagari as the wife of the late great leader YSR Congress Party President and the mother of former chief minister YSR Jaganmohan Reddy. In the wake of Vijayammagaru's release of an open letter on YSR's family affairs, we are bringing some issues before her and the public," a statement in Telugu released by the party on X read.

Keeping politics aside, Vijayammagaru's support that day as a mother, God knows, at least the Vainanchoosi YSR fans, who forgot their neutral attitude and were biased, were deeply disturbed and hurt, it added.

Is dragging mother to court ‘ghar ghar ki kahani', asks Sharmila

Earlier, flaying brother Jagan over his remarks that the rift with his sister Sharmila is “ghar ghar ki kahani” (every household's story), the Andhra Congress chief on Saturday sought to know whether dragging a mother to court justifies the phrase.

Addressing a press conference, she said the shares of Saraswati Power and Industries, which Jagan promised to transfer to her at a later date were never attached by the Enforcement Directorate in the former CM’s “quid pro quo” cases and hence could have been transferred long ago.

Both the siblings signed an MoU in 2019 under which Jagan "out of love and affection" would transfer his and his wife's shares of Saraswati Power and Industries through gift deed to his sister, subject to the outcome of pending cases.

However, Jagan conveying his intention to revoke the MoU, in September moved NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal) accusing Sharmila of illegally transferring shares of the firm held by him and his wife Bharathi, in her and mother Vijayamma’s name.

“Jaganmohan Reddy says this happens in every household, and it is a 'ghar ghar ki kahani'. What is ghar ghar ki kahani? Is dragging a mother to court a ghar ghar ki kahani ? Is it an issue that happens in every household? Don’t you have humanity? Don’t you have any sentiments?” Sharmila asked with tearful eyes.

