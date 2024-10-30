Hyderabad: One dead, 20 others critical after eating momos from roadside stall, probe underway

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA 20 others suffered food poisoning after eating momos from a roadside stall in Hyderabad.

One woman died and 20 others suffered food poisoning after eating momos from a roadside stall in Hyderabad. The incident was reported in Banjara Hills police station limits in Telangana's Hyderabad, said police.

The police have launched an investigation into the matter and registered a case over the same. Ram Babu, Sub-inspector of Banjara Hills Police Station says, "We received a complaint yesterday that Reshma Begum (33) died and 15 others suffered food poisoning after consuming memos (street food) from a single vendor at different locations. We have registered a case and are investigating the matter."

The alleged victims had consumed the momos prepared by the same vendor but sold at different places under the Banjara Hills police station limits last week, police said.

A family member of the deceased woman complained to police that she fell sick after eating the snack and was later admitted to a hospital.

The woman's body was interred and a decision on further course of action to ascertain the cause of her death is yet to be taken, police added.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) said the corporation's food safety officials, with the help of police, traced the street vendor and found that the establishment is being operated without license.

The officials have sent the food samples to the state food laboratory for analysis and orders were issued to stop the vendor's business operations.

The GHMC food safety officials also addressed a letter to the Banjara Hills police to conduct an inquiry into the matter.