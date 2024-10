Follow us on Image Source : X Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa

In the latest development in the Renukaswamy murder case, actor Darshan Thoogudeepa has been granted interim bail by the Karnataka High Court for six weeks. As per Bar and Bench, Single-judge Justice S Vishwajith Shetty allowed the interim bail application filed by Darshan to enable him to undergo a surgery.

(This is a developing story)