Jio Diwali offer: Enjoy unlimited calls and data for just Rs 153, bringing relief to millions of users

Reliance Jio, one of the leading private telecom service providers has launched a special offer on this Diwali (2024), which is expected to bring major relief to millions of customers who are troubled by expensive recharge plans. To combat this trouble, the telecom giant has introduced an affordable plan which will offer free calling and data benefits at a budget-friendly price. With this new offer, users will be able to enjoy Jio's services without worrying about high costs during the festive season.

Affordable 28-Day Recharge Plan for Rs 153

Jio’s Diwali offer includes a 28-day recharge plan priced at Rs 153, making it one of the cheapest options available. This plan is perfect for those looking for unlimited calling benefits at a minimal cost. Here’s what the plan offers:

Unlimited free calls for 28 days.

300 free SMS throughout the plan period.

14GB of data for the entire validity, with 0.5GB daily usage.

This plan is especially beneficial for users who enjoy watching movies and live sports, as it also includes a free subscription to Jio TV and Jio Cinema, allowing you to stream content on the go.

Multiple Budget-Friendly Options from Jio

In addition to the Rs 153 plan, Jio offers a range of affordable plans for its users. These include recharge options at:

Rs 75

Rs 91

Rs 125

Rs 186

Rs 223

These plans could cater to different user needs and under the budget. However, it is further important to note that these low-cost recharge plans are only available to JioPhone users, which means that other smartphone users will not be able to take advantage of the Rs 153 plan or similar offers.

