Dyson Big Ball vacuum cleaner launched under Rs 30,000 just ahead of Diwali

Follow us on Image Source : DYSON Dyson Big Ball vacuum cleaner

Dyson, a technology company popularly known for its premium designs of home care and lifestyle products, has added yet another device to its growing lineup of home appliances. Recently, the company unleashed the Airstrait, OnTrac headphones, and Dyson WashG1 in the Indian market, and now it has introduced the Dyson Big Ball Vacuum Cleaner.

The new vacuum features Dyson's innovative 'Ball Technology' for easy steering and self-righting functionality, making it a top choice for hassle-free home cleaning.

Dyson Big Ball Vacuum Cleaner: Key features

Powerful suction with advanced technology

The new vacuum cleaner comes with 205 AW suction power, powered by Dyson’s Radial Root Cyclone Technology, which ensures a strong airflow for efficient dust capture on all surfaces, from carpets to hard floors.

It has a carbon-fibre turbine cleaner head, which has been engineered to handle multiple floor types and provide deep cleaning on any surface.

Ball Technology

Dyson’s Ball Technology will enable the machine to navigate smoothly around the floor at every corner of the house, as well as on any furniture.

The company claims that the ability to pick itself up if it topples over sets it apart and minimizes interruptions during the cleaning sessions.

The vacuum's 360-degree articulating wand could be extended by up to 125 cm, making it easy to clean hard-to-reach areas like shelves and curtain tops.

Large dust bin capacity and hygienic disposal

With a 1.6L dust bin, users will not have to frequently empty the vacuum, making it suitable for larger homes.

The vacuum also features a hygienic, no-touch bin emptying mechanism, ensuring users can dispose of dirt without direct contact, enhancing convenience and cleanliness.

Versatile tools for complete home cleaning

The Dyson Big Ball vacuum comes equipped with multiple attachments to expand its functionality.

These include a mattress tool for cleaning upholstery and a combination/crevice tool for narrow spaces, making it a versatile option for whole-home cleaning.

Price and availability in India

The Dyson Big Ball Vacuum Cleaner is priced at Rs 29,900 in India.

It comes with a five-year warranty, including two years of accidental damage protection.

The vacuum is available for purchase on Dyson’s official website and at Dyson Demo stores across the country.

ALSO READ: Indian YouTube Creators can earn by tagging Flipkart and Myntra products in videos: Know-how

ALSO READ: Oppo Find X8 series set to launch in India: All you need to know