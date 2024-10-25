Indian YouTube Creators can earn by tagging Flipkart and Myntra products in videos: Know-how

Follow us on Image Source : FILE YouTube

YouTube, a popular video-sharing platform has recently partnered with Flipkart and Myntra to allow creators in India to tag products from these platforms in their videos, by giving viewers the option to purchase items directly through links on the platform. Earlier, the Indian creators could only link to their merchandise, but with the new feature, the platform opens up a broader range of products for tagging, which are available via the newly introduced YouTube Shopping affiliate program.

YouTube Shopping affiliate program- Easier product access for viewers

Now, the viewers can see detailed information about tagged products under the video’s description or in a ‘Product’ section. By clicking on the tagged items, the users will be directed to the product’s page on Flipkart or Myntra, which simplifies the process for viewers to shop directly from their favourite creators' recommendations.

Increased trust in influencer recommendations

As per the Vice President of Shopping, Travis Katz, at YouTube, the feature further aims at streamlining shopping on the platform by giving viewers instant access to pricing and availability information.

A recent report noted that over 65 per cent of Indian users who are based in metro cities and 85 per cent in tier-2 cities trust YouTube creators more than traditional celebrities.

This new feature will further leverage that trust, enabling the creators to tag products in both regular videos and Shorts, as well as pin products during the live streams.

Viewers could even access these tags with YouTube on their Smart TVs, which has seen a fourfold growth in views over the last three years in India.

What do creators stand to earn?

Eligible YouTube creators will initially receive 100 per cent of the commission earned from purchases made through their tags. While YouTube plans to share in the commission revenue eventually, Katz explained that creators' earnings will be based on the total purchase price (excluding delivery fees).

To qualify for this feature, the Indian creators must be in the YouTube Partner Program, by having at least 10,000 subscribers and be based in select countries, including India.

An additional revenue stream for Creators

This program further offers Indian creators a new way to monetize their content and connect with audiences through shopping-related videos. The added flexibility and potential for commission earnings make it an attractive option for influencers and content creators on YouTube.

