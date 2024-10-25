Friday, October 25, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. Indian YouTube Creators can earn by tagging Flipkart and Myntra products in videos: Know-how

Indian YouTube Creators can earn by tagging Flipkart and Myntra products in videos: Know-how

Eligible Indian YouTube creators could earn almost 100 per cent of the commission from the product they purchase. Commission will be calculated based on the total purchase price, excluding delivery fees.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: October 25, 2024 14:23 IST
YouTube
Image Source : FILE YouTube

YouTube, a popular video-sharing platform has recently partnered with Flipkart and Myntra to allow creators in India to tag products from these platforms in their videos, by giving viewers the option to purchase items directly through links on the platform. Earlier, the Indian creators could only link to their merchandise, but with the new feature, the platform opens up a broader range of products for tagging, which are available via the newly introduced YouTube Shopping affiliate program.

YouTube Shopping affiliate program- Easier product access for viewers

Now, the viewers can see detailed information about tagged products under the video’s description or in a ‘Product’ section. By clicking on the tagged items, the users will be directed to the product’s page on Flipkart or Myntra, which simplifies the process for viewers to shop directly from their favourite creators' recommendations.

As per the Vice President of Shopping, Travis Katz, at YouTube, the feature further aims at streamlining shopping on the platform by giving viewers instant access to pricing and availability information.

Increased trust in influencer recommendations

A recent report noted that over 65 per cent of Indian users who are based in metro cities and 85 per cent in tier-2 cities trust YouTube creators more than traditional celebrities.

This new feature will further leverage that trust, enabling the creators to tag products in both regular videos and Shorts, as well as pin products during the live streams.

Viewers could even access these tags with YouTube on their Smart TVs, which has seen a fourfold growth in views over the last three years in India.

What do creators stand to earn?

Eligible YouTube creators will initially receive 100 per cent of the commission earned from purchases made through their tags. While YouTube plans to share in the commission revenue eventually, Katz explained that creators' earnings will be based on the total purchase price (excluding delivery fees).

Related Stories
How to hide ‘Instagram Likes’ from your followers: A simple guide

How to hide ‘Instagram Likes’ from your followers: A simple guide

How to buy Apple iPhone 15 under Rs 50,000? Here's a limited period trick

How to buy Apple iPhone 15 under Rs 50,000? Here's a limited period trick

iPhone 17 Air to come with A19 SoC, major camera upgrades and more, leaks suggest

iPhone 17 Air to come with A19 SoC, major camera upgrades and more, leaks suggest

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE now available at a massive price cut on Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE now available at a massive price cut on Flipkart

This BSNL plan will cost less than Rs 300 and will last for almost 2 months: Details here

This BSNL plan will cost less than Rs 300 and will last for almost 2 months: Details here

Samsung to introduce a triple-fold smartphone: A new era of foldable technology

Samsung to introduce a triple-fold smartphone: A new era of foldable technology

Samsung Galaxy Ring: A new, stylish and functional smart accessory

Samsung Galaxy Ring: A new, stylish and functional smart accessory

Redmi A4 5G: Price and other details leaked ahead of the launch

Redmi A4 5G: Price and other details leaked ahead of the launch

Oppo Reno 13 Pro leaks: 50MP Periscope lens, 5900mAh battery, curved display and more

Oppo Reno 13 Pro leaks: 50MP Periscope lens, 5900mAh battery, curved display and more

Zomato hikes platform fee ahead of Diwali, making online food orders pricier

Zomato hikes platform fee ahead of Diwali, making online food orders pricier

Canva launches Dream Lab AI Image Generator and updates Visual Suite With new features

Canva launches Dream Lab AI Image Generator and updates Visual Suite With new features

WhatsApp update fixes camera effects crash in latest Android beta

WhatsApp update fixes camera effects crash in latest Android beta

Instagram unveils exciting new Halloween features for a Spooky season

Instagram unveils exciting new Halloween features for a Spooky season

To qualify for this feature, the Indian creators must be in the YouTube Partner Program, by having at least 10,000 subscribers and be based in select countries, including India.

An additional revenue stream for Creators

This program further offers Indian creators a new way to monetize their content and connect with audiences through shopping-related videos. The added flexibility and potential for commission earnings make it an attractive option for influencers and content creators on YouTube.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp update fixes camera effects crash in latest Android beta

ALSO READ: Instagram unveils exciting new Halloween features for a Spooky season

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement