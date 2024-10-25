Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Instagram unveils exciting new Halloween features for a Spooky season

Instagram is getting into the Halloween spirit and has added a set of spooky-themed features and Easter eggs for the users to enjoy the festivities till November 3. These Halloween updates have introduced a creative way to interact with friends and followers, from secret phrases that trigger fun animations in DMs to themed templates and effects that bring Halloween vibes to your stories and posts. Here’s a look at what’s new this Halloween season on Instagram.

These keywords will launch fun, animated effects to make your conversations more festive.

Custom Halloween ‘Add Yours’ templates

Instagram’s ‘Add Yours’ templates now include five Halloween-specific themes.

These templates allow users to follow Halloween trends and interact with friends by sharing themed posts.

You can find these in the ‘Happy Halloween’ section of the Add Yours Templates Discovery Surface in Stories.

AI-generated Halloween Costumes in Stories

Meta AI’s ‘Imagine Yourself as…’ feature allows users to envision themselves as vampires or other classic Halloween characters. You can create and share AI-generated costumes, inviting friends to join in the Halloween fun within Stories.

Image Source : INSTAGRAMInstagram unveils exciting new Halloween features for a Spooky season

New Halloween Font and Haunted Text Effect

Instagram has added the new ‘Halloween’ font and a ‘Haunted’ text effect, which could be used across Stories, Reels and Feed. These additions make it easier to celebrate the season with expressive Halloween-inspired visuals.

Halloween-Themed Chat Themes

To bring a spooky vibe to DMs, Instagram now offers a Halloween-themed chat background for both individual DMs and broadcast channels, adding a festive twist to messaging.

These new features offer Instagram users a fun, interactive way to celebrate Halloween with friends. Whether it’s a new font, themed templates, or unique animations, these updates will keep the Halloween spirit alive on the platform.

ALSO READ: Samsung to introduce a triple-fold smartphone: A new era of foldable technology

ALSO READ: WhatsApp update fixes camera effects crash in latest Android beta