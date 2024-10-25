WhatsApp update fixes camera effects crash in latest Android beta

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp

WhatsApp recently rolled out an important update via the Google Play Beta Program, upgrading the app to version 2.24.22.15. This update incorporated a fix to a widespread crash issue users had reported with camera effects and editing tools, by providing a smoother experience for beta testers on Android.

Key issue: Camera effects crashing

In previous versions, especially version 2.24.22.13, WhatsApp beta users encountered app crashes when using camera effects and backgrounds. This issue was caused by disruptions for users trying to enhance photos or videos, often resulting in error messages and an unexpected app shutdown. The glitch significantly impacted video calls, where camera effects and editing tools are most frequently used.

The update rolls out to Beta users.

Version 2.24.22.15 has been released to address these problems, focusing specifically on camera effects stability. The update aims to ensure a seamless experience when using camera tools and is available now to beta users. This latest version of WhatsApp has been confirmed by the developers and it was stated that it will be fully compatible with the most recent Android beta release of WhatsApp.

Troubleshooting post-update issues

While this update should resolve the crash issue, developers have noted that the users are still encountering problems which may be using an outdated app version or experiencing unrelated technical difficulties. Beta users are encouraged to ensure they have the latest version installed.

Custom Sticker Packs: New feature in development

Along with fixing the camera effects crash, WhatsApp is actively working on new, user-centric features. As per the earlier beta updates, WhatsApp has been planning to introduce a feature which will enable users to create and share custom sticker packs, adding to the app’s personalization options. This anticipated feature could provide more engaging and organized messaging options for the users.

ALSO READ: ASUS Vivobook S15 (Qualcomm) Review: Premium looking laptop with long battery life and smooth performance

ALSO READ: Canva launches Dream Lab AI Image Generator and updates Visual Suite With new features

With support for over 15 different styles, including 3D renders and photorealistic portraits, Dream Lab provides users with creative control, allowing them to create visually appealing content quickly. It also allows users to add reference images to influence the style of their outputs, offering precise control over the results.