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  4. POR vs CRO FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Live action beings, Cristiano Ronaldo vs Luka Modric in one final time
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POR vs CRO FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Live action beings, Cristiano Ronaldo vs Luka Modric in one final time

Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
Updated:

Portugal take on Croatia in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 with a place in the last 16 against Spain on the line. Roberto Martínez has restored Rafael Leao, while Croatia remain unchanged as Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric headline a blockbuster knockout clash.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric
Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric Image Source : AP
Toronto:

Portugal face Croatia in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 on Friday morning, with a place in the last 16 against Spain at stake after Luis de la Fuente's side eliminated Austria earlier in the day. Two of Europe's most experienced international teams meet in Toronto, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric leading their nations, with the hope of extending their World Cup campaigns.

Portugal head coach Roberto Martínez has backed an attack-minded lineup by restoring Rafael Leao to the left flank, giving Cristiano Ronaldo greater support alongside Pedro Neto. The selection also keeps faith with the Bruno Fernandes-Vitinha-Joao Neves midfield trio that has controlled possession throughout the tournament. 

Croatia, meanwhile, are unchanged from the side that sealed qualification, with Zlatko Dalic retaining the Modric-Kovacic partnership at the heart of midfield and Ante Budimir continuing as the focal point in attack.

Notably, Portugal reached the knockout stage after finishing second in Group K, recovering from two draws against Colombia and DR Congo. They registered a sensational 5-0 win over Uzbekistan, in which, Cristiano scored a brace. Croatia, on the other hand, advanced as runners-up in Group L after bouncing back from a loss to England with wins over Panama and Ghana.

 

Live updates :POR vs CRO FIFA World Cup LIVE: Portugal vs Croatia Score, Tactical analysis, minute by minute commentary, Highlights

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  • 4:34 AM (IST)Jul 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    First shot on target

    Croatia's Budamir had the first shot on target in the third minute. It was an extremely poor effort as Costa saved it with absolute ease. 

  • 4:33 AM (IST)Jul 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Both teams trying to control possession

    Well, nothing significant happened in the first couple of minutes of the game. Both teams try to control the possession and control the tempo. It's going to be a battle of the midfielders. 

  • 4:30 AM (IST)Jul 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    LIVE ACTION BEGINS!

    Croatia kickoff the high-voltage clash in Toronto. They are in their blue kit, while Portugal in their white and teal shirts. 

  • 4:24 AM (IST)Jul 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    TIme for national anthems!

    The players have gathered for the national anthems. Portugal to sing first, followed by Croatia. 

  • 4:22 AM (IST)Jul 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    The Players walk out!

    Croatia, led by Luka Modric and Portugal, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, walk out of the tunnel ahead of their blockbuster clash in the FIFA World Cup 2026. Dei Dei of Shakira plays in the background. Is it a last walk for either of the legendary players? One might guess so. 

  • 4:21 AM (IST)Jul 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Another record day for Modric

    Luka Modric is set to make his 23rd FIFA World Cup appearance, which would move him level with Paolo Maldini and Manuel Neuer for fifth on the all-time list. Only Lionel Messi (29), Cristiano Ronaldo (26), Lothar Matthaus (25) and Miroslav Klose (24) have played more matches in the tournament.

  • 4:19 AM (IST)Jul 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Portugal hold the edge

    Portugal have won both their previous meetings against Croatia at major tournaments, beating them 3-0 at Euro 1996 and 1-0 after extra time at Euro 2016.

  • 4:18 AM (IST)Jul 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Over to you, Cristiano..

    Cristiano Ronaldo enters Portugal's Round of 32 clash against Croatia still searching for his first goal involvement in a World Cup knockout match, with the 41-year-old having failed to score or assist in six editions of the tournament.

  • 4:13 AM (IST)Jul 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Croatia Playing XI:

    Dominik Livakovic (GK), Ivan Perisic, Marin Pongracic, Josip Sutalo, Josip Stanisic, Luka Modric, Mateop Kovacic, Nicola Vlasic, Petar Sucic, Martin Baturina, Ante Budimir

  • 4:11 AM (IST)Jul 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Portugal Playing XI:

    Diogo Costa (GK), Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Renato Veiga, Nuno Mendes, Joao Neves, Vitinha, Pedro Neto, Bruno Fernandes, Rafael Leao, Cristiano Ronaldo

  • 4:10 AM (IST)Jul 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Portugal make one change!

    Portugal have brought in Rafael Leao for the clash against Croatia. He has replaced Joao Felix in the playing XI. The AC Milan winger troubled Uruguay after coming on in the previous clash and Martinez thus handed him the start against Croatia. 

  • 4:07 AM (IST)Jul 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Cristiano Ronaldo vs Luka Modric - The D Day!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the match between Portugal and Croatia from Toronto. The match could potentially be a farewell to either Cristiano Ronaldo or Luka Modric from international football. The winner, in the meantime, will go on to challenge Spain in the round of 16. 

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Portugal Croatia Cristiano Ronaldo
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