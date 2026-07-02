All about India-Japan UNICORN defence deal and how it's a big milestone for Indian Navy | EXPLAINED

New Delhi:

India and Japan entered a new phase of defence cooperation on Thursday with the co-development of the Unified Complex Radio Antenna (UNICORN) mast for Indian Navy warships.

Although the original implementation agreement was signed in Tokyo in November 2024, the project has gained renewed attention after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi announced during the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit that the UNICORN programme would become the first-ever defence co-development project between the two countries.

What is the UNICORN mast?

UNICORN, short for Unified Complex Radio Antenna, is an integrated communications mast that combines multiple antennas and communication systems into a single enclosed structure installed on a warship.

Unlike conventional naval vessels, where separate antennas protrude from different parts of the mast, the UNICORN system houses communication equipment inside a streamlined enclosure. This significantly reduces the ship's radar signature, making it harder for enemy radar systems to detect and track the vessel.

The design also reduces electromagnetic interference between various communication systems while simplifying maintenance and improving operational efficiency.

The technology is already deployed on Japan's advanced Mogami-class frigates and is regarded as one of the country's most sophisticated indigenous naval communication systems.

Significance for Indian Navy

Modern naval warfare depends not only on weapons but also on survivability and stealth.

The UNICORN mast is expected to provide several operational advantages:

Lower radar cross-section, making Indian warships more difficult to detect.

Integration of multiple communication and data-link systems into a single mast.

Better electronic performance with reduced interference among onboard systems.

Lower maintenance requirements because of fewer exposed antennas.

Improved survivability during combat operations by reducing the ship's observable profile.

The system is expected to be integrated into future Indian Navy surface combatants as India continues to modernise its fleet.

How will India and Japan develop it?

The project is based on a Memorandum of Implementation (MoI) signed on November 15, 2024, at the Indian Embassy in Tokyo. The agreement was signed by India's Ambassador to Japan Sibi George and Ishikawa Takeshi, Commissioner of Japan's Acquisition, Technology and Logistics Agency (ATLA).

Under the arrangement, India's Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) will co-develop and manufacture the technology with Japanese partners for installation on Indian Navy ships.

The agreement represents a shift from a traditional buyer-seller relationship towards joint development and production of advanced defence technology.

Historic agreement

The UNICORN programme is significant for several reasons:

It is the first co-development and co-production project in the defence sector between India and Japan.

It marks Japan's first transfer of advanced defence equipment to India under the bilateral Defence Equipment and Technology Transfer Agreement signed in 2015.

It reflects Japan's gradual expansion of defence technology partnerships with trusted strategic partners as Tokyo eases long-standing restrictions on defence exports.

India-Japan partnership

The UNICORN project was one of several strategic initiatives highlighted during Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's visit to India for the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit, during which she announced a whopping 10 trillion yen investment in India.

Besides defence, the two countries signed agreements including artificial intelligence, economic security and resilient supply chains, clean energy and critical minerals, maritime security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, among other sectors.

The two leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to a Free and Open Indo-Pacific, an area where India and Japan work closely as members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) alongside the United States and Australia.

Also read: India and Japan eye 10 trillion yen investment, deepen strategic partnership