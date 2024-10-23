Wednesday, October 23, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. Samsung to introduce a triple-fold smartphone: A new era of foldable technology

Samsung to introduce a triple-fold smartphone: A new era of foldable technology

Samsung has planned to revolutionize the smartphone market once again with its highly anticipated triple-fold smartphone. After the success of its Galaxy Z series, the South Korean tech player is set to introduce a groundbreaking device that pushes the boundaries of foldable technology.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: October 23, 2024 15:46 IST
Samsung
Image Source : FILE Samsung

Samsung, a South Korean tech giant is pushing the boundaries of smartphone innovation once again. Following the success of its foldable Galaxy Z series, the company is now gearing up to launch a groundbreaking triple-fold smartphone. This ambitious project aims to compete directly with Huawei's Mate XT Ultimate Edition, a pioneer in the tri-fold smartphone market.

A Triple-fold screen revolution

Samsung's upcoming tri-fold smartphone will feature a screen that folds twice, offering a unique and versatile user experience. This innovative design is expected to provide users with a larger display when unfolded while maintaining a compact form factor when folded.

Building on Galaxy Z's success

Samsung has established a strong presence in the foldable smartphone market with its Galaxy Z series. However, the company has faced challenges in meeting the high demand for its latest foldable models. The introduction of a triple-fold smartphone could help Samsung differentiate itself from competitors and attract a wider audience.

Huawei's Mate XT Ultimate: A benchmark

Huawei's Mate XT Ultimate Edition has set the standard for tri-fold smartphones. With its impressive specifications, including a 10.2-inch display when fully unfolded, the Mate XT Ultimate has garnered attention from tech enthusiasts. Samsung's upcoming triple-fold device will need to offer comparable features and performance to compete effectively.

A new frontier in smartphone design

Samsung's triple-fold smartphone represents a significant step forward in smartphone design. As the company continues to innovate and explore new possibilities, it is clear that the future of foldable technology is bright.

ALSO READ: Cyber Crime Alert: Fraudsters steal crores in massive digital heist in Gurgaon

Related Stories
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series alongside Galaxy Watch FE launched globally: Check specs, features

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series alongside Galaxy Watch FE launched globally: Check specs, features

Amazon sale: Samsung Galaxy S23 FE available for Rs 29,000, should you buy it or new Galaxy S24 FE?

Amazon sale: Samsung Galaxy S23 FE available for Rs 29,000, should you buy it or new Galaxy S24 FE?

Samsung Galaxy S25 5G series leaks: Display, camera, and launch details revealed

Samsung Galaxy S25 5G series leaks: Display, camera, and launch details revealed

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition is expected to launch on October 21

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition is expected to launch on October 21

Samsung Galaxy A14 gets Rs 5,000 discount, available for Rs 9,999: Here's where to buy

Samsung Galaxy A14 gets Rs 5,000 discount, available for Rs 9,999: Here's where to buy

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G with 5MP ultra-wide camera priced under Rs 20,999 launched in India

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G with 5MP ultra-wide camera priced under Rs 20,999 launched in India

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra gets Rs 20,000 discount: Here's where to buy

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra gets Rs 20,000 discount: Here's where to buy

Samsung to redesign camera module after two years with Galaxy A36 5G

Samsung to redesign camera module after two years with Galaxy A36 5G

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE now available at a massive price cut on Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE now available at a massive price cut on Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition launched with slimmer, thinner design

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition launched with slimmer, thinner design

It was reported by the victim (name not to be mentioned) that she got a suspicious call, claiming to be from DHL, who said that they had caught some drugs and she would have to face the consequences. Despite the woman proving to do nothing with the courier, she was convinced she would be in trouble and was transferred to take this call further via Skype, a video conferencing application owned by Microsoft.

ALSO READ: This BSNL plan will cost less than Rs 300 and will last for almost 2 months: Details here

BSNL's Rs 298 recharge plan is a boon for users tired of frequent recharges of their numbers. This plan will be valid for 52 days, and offer a substantial saving on recharge costs. The plan further includes unlimited free calling to any network and 100 free SMS messages per day, which makes it a great choice for those who prioritize voice calls and SMS.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement