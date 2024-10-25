Oppo Find X8 series set to launch in India: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : OPPO Oppo Find X8 series set to launch in India

Oppo's highly anticipated Find X8 series has finally made its debut in China, featuring cutting-edge technology and stunning aesthetics. The series, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor, is expected to make its way to India and other global markets soon.

Oppo Find X8 Series: Key features

Stunning display: The Find X8 and Find X8 Pro boast vibrant AMOLED displays with high refresh rates and peak brightness, ensuring an immersive visual experience.

Powerful performance: The Dimensity 9400 chipset, coupled with ample RAM and storage, delivers exceptional performance for demanding tasks.

Impressive cameras: Both models feature versatile camera setups with high-resolution sensors and advanced features, allowing you to capture stunning photos and videos.

Long-lasting battery: The series offers impressive battery life, complemented by fast charging technology for quick top-ups.

Oppo Find X8: Specifications

Find X8

It comes with a 6.59-inch AMOLED display

The device is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor

The smartphone is powered by up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage

Triple rear camera setup (50MP main + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto)

On the front, it has 32MP of front shooter

The smartphone is backed by a 5,630mAh battery which will be clubbed with an 80W fast charging

Find X8 Pro:

The handset comes with a 6.8-inch AMOLED display

The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor

The smartphone comes with onboard 16GB RAM and 1TB of internal storage

For photography, the device comes with a Quad rear camera setup (50MP main, 50MP ultra-wide, 50MP telephotos and a 50MP periscope telephoto)

On the front, it has a 32MP front camera

The smartphone is backed by a 5,910mAh battery which is clubbed with a 80W fast charging

Global launch imminent

While Oppo has not yet revealed any specific launch details by the time of writing, for the Find X8 series, it is clear that the company is working on bringing these powerful devices to global markets.

Stay tuned for updates on the Indian launch and pricing details.

