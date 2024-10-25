Follow us on Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus unveils OxygenOS 15 with enhanced AI features and more for Android 15

OnePlus has recently introduced its latest operating system- OxygenOS 15, which is based on Android 15 OS. Known for its bloatware-free experience and smooth performance, OxygenOS remains a top choice for OnePlus users. The newest update promises a unique blend of AI capabilities, customizable UI elements, and refined multitasking options. Here’s a closer look:

OxygenOS 15: Speed meets AI

Dubbed ‘speed meets AI’, OnePlus has integrated advanced parallel processing and enhanced AI features in OxygenOS 15. Arthur Lam, Director of OxygenOS Product, emphasized, “We aim to create a product that resonates with our users, integrating advanced AI features and a unique design.” The new OS optimizes actions such as app opening, closing, and interface transitions, making multitasking smoother and more efficient.

Enhanced customization and design

OxygenOS 15 brings a fresh look to the UI, featuring a customizable lock screen similar to HyperOS and iOS 18, yet offering more options with “OnePlus OneTake.” Users can personalize their lock screens with a wide variety of widgets and fonts, allowing a deeper level of customization.

The home screen now includes customizable widgets and an enhanced multitasking feature, OnePlus Canvas, which enables split-window and floating-window options, improving productivity.

New AI-powered tools and photo enhancements

OnePlus has packed OxygenOS 15 with AI-driven photo editing tools like AI Unblur, AI Detail Boost, and AI Reflection Eraser, designed to enhance image quality directly on the device. Additionally, the Notes app now supports AI writing tools to improve, summarize, and refine text, while an on-device search powered by AI allows users to locate files from the app tray within seconds.

Performance-focused and lightweight

Despite the range of new features, OxygenOS 15 remains 'light' and is said to take up less storage space on upcoming models like the OnePlus 13, launching on October 31 in China. While the OS is being rolled out on the OnePlus 12 on October 30, other eligible devices will receive updates in the following months.

Availability and feature limitations

OxygenOS 15 will be available on several OnePlus models, though some entry-level devices may lack certain features due to hardware constraints. Flagship devices like the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 11 series will support the complete OxygenOS 15 experience, bringing OnePlus fans enhanced performance and smarter customization options.

