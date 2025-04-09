India clears deal of 26 Rafales for Navy: Key features that distinguish it from IAF version According to government sources, India has cleared a deal to buy 26 Rafale jets for the Indian Navy. The deal is likely to be sealed when the French Defence Minister comes to India later this month, a report claims.

India clears deal of 26 Rafale-M jets: In a major development, government sources claimed on Wednesday that India cleared a mega deal to buy 26 Rafale Marine fighter aircraft from France, ANI reports. The government-to-government deal worth over Rs 63,000 crore is likely to be signed later this month when French Defence Minister will be in India, reports claim. The deal comprises 22 single-seater and four twin-seater aircraft.

The naval variant of the Rafale jets differs from the Air Force version, as the Rafale-M has a longer, reinforced nose and a strengthened undercarriage for carrier operations. The Rafale M is specially designed to operate from aircraft carriers, and once inducted, these jets will complement the Indian naval fleet. The Rafale M jets will bolster India's operational capabilities if they are deployed on INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant.

Here's how the naval Rafale differs from the Air Force version

The naval version of Rafale comes with foldable wings. It includes a built-in ladder for direct access to the cockpit from the deck of the carrier. It has a carrier-based microwave landing system. It features a reinforced undercarriage to counter the pressure of landing on a carrier deck. Rafale M is a little heavier than its Air Force counterpart because of the modifications it carries.

The naval version of Rafale possesses RBE2-M radar systems, which are optimised for maritime operations. It is also equipped with the Thales SPECTRA electronic warfare suite, which is tailored for naval missions. It also features a a wider range of weapons, which also include anti-ship missiles and air-to-surface missiles.

The procurement of the Rafale (M) jets along with associated ancillary equipment, including weapon systems and spares, would be based on an inter-governmental agreement (IGA).

The Indian Air Force bought 36 Rafale fighter aircraft in fly-away condition. There is a thinking in the IAF that it should go for at least two more squadrons of the Rafale jets.

India-France defence partnership

The defence and strategic ties between India and France have been on an upswing in the last few years.

In July 2023, India and France announced a raft of ground-breaking defence cooperation projects, including the joint development of jet and helicopter engines.

The two strategic partners also had expressed commitment to cooperate in the co-development and co-production of advanced defence technologies, including for the benefit of third countries.

