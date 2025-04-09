India clears deal of 26 Rafales for Navy: Key features that distinguish it from IAF version

India clears deal of 26 Rafale-M jets: In a major development, government sources claimed on Wednesday that India cleared a mega deal to buy 26 Rafale Marine fighter aircraft from France, ANI reports. The government-to-government deal worth over Rs 63,000 crore is likely to be signed later this month when French Defence Minister will be in India, reports claim. The deal comprises 22 single-seater and four twin-seater aircraft.
The naval variant of the Rafale jets differs from the Air Force version, as the Rafale-M has a longer, reinforced nose and a strengthened undercarriage for carrier operations. The Rafale M is specially designed to operate from aircraft carriers, and once inducted, these jets will complement the Indian naval fleet. The Rafale M jets will bolster India's operational capabilities if they are deployed on INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant.
Here's how the naval Rafale differs from the Air Force version
- The naval version of Rafale comes with foldable wings.
- It includes a built-in ladder for direct access to the cockpit from the deck of the carrier.
- It has a carrier-based microwave landing system.
- It features a reinforced undercarriage to counter the pressure of landing on a carrier deck.
- Rafale M is a little heavier than its Air Force counterpart because of the modifications it carries.
The naval version of Rafale possesses RBE2-M radar systems, which are optimised for maritime operations. It is also equipped with the Thales SPECTRA electronic warfare suite, which is tailored for naval missions. It also features a a wider range of weapons, which also include anti-ship missiles and air-to-surface missiles.
The procurement of the Rafale (M) jets along with associated ancillary equipment, including weapon systems and spares, would be based on an inter-governmental agreement (IGA).
The Indian Air Force bought 36 Rafale fighter aircraft in fly-away condition. There is a thinking in the IAF that it should go for at least two more squadrons of the Rafale jets.
India-France defence partnership
The defence and strategic ties between India and France have been on an upswing in the last few years.
In July 2023, India and France announced a raft of ground-breaking defence cooperation projects, including the joint development of jet and helicopter engines.
The two strategic partners also had expressed commitment to cooperate in the co-development and co-production of advanced defence technologies, including for the benefit of third countries.
(With agency inputs)
